By Euronews with AP

Shooter also pronounced dead after police trace suspicious vehicle to address in Liverpool.

A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy have been shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in upstate New York.

It happened on Sunday night in the village of Liverpool, around six miles north of Syracuse, when two police officers unsuccessfully tried to stop a suspicious vehicle.

They tracked it to an address in Liverpool where they found what appeared to be guns inside the vehicle.

Syracuse police chief Joseph Cecile said the officers then heard what “sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence.”

At least one suspect exchanged fire with the officer and deputy.

All three were pronounced dead at a local hospital.