Athlete breaks record by rope climbing Eiffel Tower

Anouk Garnier climbs up second floor of the Eiffel Tower by rope.
By Euronews with EBU
Anouk Garnier, an obstacle course world champion, broke a record by climbing up to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

The French athlete broke the men's and women's world record for rope climbing by pulling herself up to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in just 18 minutes. 

Garnier completed the task in order to raise money for charity League Against Cancer after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.  

The 35-year-old reached the height of 110 metres in just 18 minutes as her friends and family gathered to support her. 

In order to achieve the task, Garnier spend a year training. 

She will return to obstacle racing and is set to carry the Olympic torch for France in the ceremony that will take place in May.

