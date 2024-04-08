Czech government invests six billion euros in new nuclear reactors

By Euronews

The Czech government is investing in nuclear energy as a means to decarbonisation.

The Czech government wants the new units to gradually go in service between 2029 and 2040, and fully phase out from Coal and Lignite by 2033. The goal is for oil and gas to be phased out by 2050, according to the ambitious National Energy and Climate Plan.

The Czech Republic is traditionally a carbon energy exporter, yet its government is seemingly ready to cut ties.

In a speech made in March at a nuclear energy summit in Brussels, the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, "From the Czech perspective, nuclear is a cost-effective way to decarbonisation. It brings grid stability and security of supply. It is the only way to reach our energy independence."

According to an exclusive IPSOS and Euronews poll, the Czech people are the least concerned EU electors, after the Poles, by climate change. 34% agree that climate is a priority, whilst 21% do not.