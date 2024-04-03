By Euronews

The controversy-prone former president of the Spanish football federation was arrested as part of a corruption investigation.

Luis Rubiales, former president of Spain's football federation, was arrested on his arrival in Madrid from the Dominican Republic.

He is being investigated by a court in Majadahonda (Madrid) for alleged crimes of business corruption, unfair administration, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation, according to Spanish press reports.

Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.

The 46-year-old was due to return to Spain on 6 April. However, he decided to bring forward his return and landed Tuesday morning at Madrid-Barajas airport.

The former RFEF president was arrested after stepping off the plane. He was taken into a black van by members of the Spanish Civil Guard.

Prosecutors want a two-and-a-half-year jail term for Rubiales

Investigators travelled to Costa Rica to search Rubiales' house

The Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard searched the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Rubiales' home in Granada two weeks ago, when he was travelling.

His lawyer explained that he will testify in a few days and no judicial action is planned for this Wednesday.

UCO agents travelled to the Dominican Republic on Monday, in cooperation with the country's police, to search Rubiales' home there. During this search, a mobile phone and a tablet were searched, as reported by local Spanish media.

What is the Civil Guard investigating?

The Special Prosecutor's Office against Corruption and EUROPOL is investigating alleged illegal contracts, the transfer of the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia signed by the then federation president with the ex-footballer Gerard Piqué.

They are also investigating whether Rubiales assigned works from the RFEF to the construction company Gruconsa "in exchange for making payments" to a company called Dismatec Sport, which was managed by his friend Francisco Javier Martín Alcaide, alias 'Nene'.

Rubiales was previously taken to court over allegations of sexual assault and coercion after he forcibly kissed and held the hands of Spanish World Cup-winning star Jenni Hermoso.