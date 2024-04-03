Sports is a key element of Qatar’s National vision 2030. In addition to the National Sports Day, the country is keen to develop a great variety of sports from boxing to fencing.

In this episode, the Qatar 365 team looks at how Qatar fuels the competitive spirit of its citizens and residents. Sport is a pillar of the country's National Vision 2030. Qatar created "National Sports Day", a bank holiday dedicated to sports to plant the seed of physical activity amongst its citizens and residents. Aadel Haleem went along to check out some of the activities offered around the country on this special day.

Laila Humairah met with Qatar's very first female professional boxer. Afaf Alqorane explained how she feels about being described as a trailblazer and how sports are a powerful empowerment tool for women. Afaf broke down barriers to be recognised in the boxing world, and she is today a member of Qatar's Boxing National Team. Afaf paved the way for the next generation and has opened a boxing gym dedicated to women in Qatar.

With the Paris Olympic Games just a few months away, Laila tried her hand at Fencing and discovered the Olympic sport is growing in popularity in Qatar. Many high-profile fencers, including European and World Champion Yannick Borel, came to town earlier this year to attend the Doha Grand Prix. The athlete gave us tips on what it takes to reach Olympic gold. Laila also participated in a training session at the Fencing Academy, where children as young as eight learn the tricks of the trade and, most importantly, the sportsmanship values associated with Fencing.