Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills at least 29 people

By Euronews with AP

An investigation into the fire has been launched, and arrest warrants have been issued for 5 suspects.

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement.

The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus. The fire was extinguished.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and the victims were believed to have been involved in the renovation work.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.