Italy raises security alert level for Easter weekend following Moscow attacks

A soldier patrols in front of Milan gothic cathedral in Milan, Monday, March 25, 2024
A soldier patrols in front of Milan gothic cathedral in Milan, Monday, March 25, 2024
By Euronews
The Italian government has expelled from the country around 50 people said to have links with terrorist organisations since October 7.

Italy has joined France and other European countries in raising its security alert level following Moscow's terrorist attacks. The Interior Ministry announced this week that surveillance and checks will be strengthened, with particular attention paid to crowded places. Additional measures will be implemented specifically in the Italian capital from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.

