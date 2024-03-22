Ukrainian women prepare for combat amid Russia's grinding invasion

By Euronews

Ukrainian women are learning the necessary military skills for the frontline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Ukraine are preparing for combat in a secret location near the capital, Kyiv.

With their husbands defending their territory in the frontline, these women want to have all the necessary military skills in case they are needed to fight the Russian invasion.

Euronews spoke to Daryna, the founder of the survival school.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.