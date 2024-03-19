By Euronews with AP

Vladimir Putin said this week he wants to create a buffer zone to help protect Russia's border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.

A Russian border region plans to evacuate about 9,000 children from the area as it is being continuously shelled by the Ukrainian army, an official said Tuesday.

According to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod border region, Vyacheslev Gladkov, the children are expected to be relocated further east, away from the Ukraine border.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.

Ukraine has increasingly used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Putin.

Three people were wounded in an attack Tuesday on the Belgorod region, Gladkov said, including a 14-year-old who had part of a limb amputated.

His mother was also seriously hurt in the attack.

Euronews cannot independently verify these claims.