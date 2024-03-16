EU to revise Agricultural Policy in response to farmers protests

By Euronews

The proposals would reduce governmental control on EU farmers and give them more space to adapt to environmental-related laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Commission proposed to review certain provisions of the Common Agricultural Policy in response to the farmers protests across Europe.

The proposals would "reduce the burden related to controls for EU farmers" and give them more "flexibility for complying with certain environmental conditionalities," the European Commission said.

The provisions are in response to the dozens of farmers protests that have been taking place in several countries in Europe, including Spain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. They are against EU regulation, aimed at combating climate change, unrestricted imports from countries outside the bloc, and production costs, among other things.

Tractors are parked behind a blockade in the European Quarter during a protest of farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels, Feb. 26, 2024 Associated Press

The proposal "strikes the right balance" between the CAP's role to support a transition to more sustainable farming and the demands of farmers, the Commission said. The revision would also include measures to improve the position of EU farmers in the food supply chain.

“The Commission is taking strong and swift action to support our farmers in a time when they are dealing with numerous challenges and concerns," President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

"Today's proposals - crafted in close cooperation with farmers, key stakeholders, our Member States and MEPs – offer targeted flexibilities to help farmers do their vital work with greater confidence and certainty, " she added.