Moscow 'to falsify' votes in occupied Ukrainian regions

ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin and Russia-installed occupation officials intend to falsify votes in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and fabricate a large voter turnout in an attempt to legitimize Russia’s occupation of Ukraine to the international community.

Moscow-installed occupation authorities opened early voting in temporary occupied territories of Ukraine for Russia’s presidential election on March 10 that will last until March 14.

Kremlin newswire TASS reported on March 10 that early voting started in occupied Donetsk region, but noted that early voting in areas close to the frontline has been ongoing since February 25.

Ukrainian Luhansk region Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor stated that 2,600 so-called Luhansk People’s Republic election commission officials have been conducting door-to-door campaigning for the past 20 days.

According to the Russian interior ministry there are about 2.8 million residents in the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine who are now Russian passport holders. Russia makes access to services in these regions, including social services and healthcare, conditional on the receipt of Russian passports.

Those who refuse will become foreign citizens or stateless persons starting from the 1 of July 2024. There is a realistic possibility that individuals will be deported or face detention after this date if they don’t have Russian passports, in what the UK defence ministry calls ‘a relentless Russification policy ‘

