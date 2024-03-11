Italian NGO helps re-home Ukrainian refugees

Nearly 900 Ukrainians from Lviv have found temporary accommodation in Italy.

With the help of the Salesian congregation and the Italian NGO 'Vis' hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have been houses in temporary facilities.

Many have the desire to return to Ukraine, but are taking steps to build their lives in their new location.

“We don’t know when peace can be achieved, and we all want the war to end. We can't keep waiting indefinitely. Many people have now started to find employment and send their kids to school" said one Ukrainian.

Euronews takes a closer look at the challenges faces those who have fled Ukraine.