Russia and Ukraine both report overnight drone attacks

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the Russian Ministry of Defence both reported overnight drone attacks on Saturday morning.

Ukraine shot down 12 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by Russia overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian air defences shot down the drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Poltava Oblasts.

Local media reports explosions were heard in the suburbs of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported that it had shot down a total of 47 drones overnight across four regions - 41 of them targeting Taganrog in the Rostov region.

Rostov Oblast regional governor Vasiliy Golubev made the statement on Telegram.

"Our air defence forces repelled a massive drone attack in Taganrog," Golubev said.

Initial reports indicate no casualties from the Taganrog drone attack, though a Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations employee involved in the aftermath sustained injuries.

Reports on Russian Telegram channels suggest the Beriev aircraft factory - known for producing and repairing various types of military aircrafts - in Taganrog may have been affected by the attack.

Ukraine has not responded to the claims.