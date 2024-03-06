By Euronews with AP

The Ukrainian army has announced that it has shot down 38 of the 42 drones launched by the Russian army over several regions of its territory.

Russian troops launched a drone attack on Ukrainian territory on the night of 6 March. According to the Ukrainian army, a total of 42 drones were launched from the Krasnodar region, the Kursk region and annexed Crimea, 38 of which were shot down.

The drones were destroyed over the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Kherson, Khmelnitsky, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnitsa and Sumy, according to the AFU Air Force Command.

According to UNIAN, the air alert due to the drone attack remained in effect for five hours. Authorities in the Sumy region reported "three arrivals" in centre of the region, which resulted in casualties, without giving details.

Russian troops launch drone attacks on Ukrainian territory on a daily basis. The aim of these attacks, as military experts have pointed out, is in particular to strain the air defence system, forcing it to waste precious shells on drones.

On the night of the 2nd of March, in Odessa, a Russian drone struck a nine-storey apartment building, destroying one of the entrances. Twelve people died, including five children.

Officials from three Russian regions reported drone attacks on the night and morning of March 6. The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said that three drones had been shot down over his region. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

In the Kursk region, the head of the region, Roman Starovoit, said that a drone had hit a fuel and lubricant depot in the Zheleznogorsk district. A fuel tank caught fire, no one was injured, said the governor. Baza points out that the fuel tank, which was hit by the drone, is located on the territory of the Mikhailovsky extraction and processing plant in Zheleznogorsk.