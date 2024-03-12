By AP, Euronews

A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Oryol as part of a collection of drone attacks across Russia orchestrated by Ukraine.

The drone attack was part of a series orchestrated by Ukraine targeting Russia, which caused explosions and fires at several fuel refineries, also cutting electricity supplies.

A fire erupted at a fuel facility in Nizhny Novgorod when several drones reportedly hit the Kstovo industrial area, according to local governors.

RIA state news agency reported that Russian air defence systems reacted to 25 drones launched from Ukraine over several regions across Russia. No casualties were reported.

Russian shelling struck a home and vehicle in Ukraine's southern Kherson region killing one person and injuring three according to Kherson's Regional Military Administration. Several villages in Kherson have been targeted by Russia over the last day.

Meanwhile, soldiers who Kyiv officials are Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine also claimed to have crossed the border into Russia, as they have several times during the war.

Soldiers from the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion released statements and videos on social media claiming to show them on Russian territory. They said they wanted “a Russia liberated from Putin’s dictatorship.”

The authenticity of the video couldn't be independently verified.

The representative of Ukraine’s intelligence agency, Andrii Yusov, told Ukrainska Pravda that the military groups are made up of Russian citizens.

“On the territory of the Russian Federation, they operate completely autonomously and independently,” he said.