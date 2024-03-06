Poland experiences increase in DDoS attacks from Russia

By Euronews

According to the Polish Cyber Defence Army, Poland is receiving a high number of DDoS attacks that originate from Russia.

DDoS attacks are a form of cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic in order to block them from accessing online services.

Some websites, such as the Railway Transport Office in Poland, are experiencing increased attacks that experts have geographically traced to Russia.

Euronews correspondent Magdalena Chodownik investigates.