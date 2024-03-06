EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Poland experiences increase in DDoS attacks from Russia

Russian cyber attacks have hounded Europe for years.
By Euronews
According to the Polish Cyber Defence Army, Poland is receiving a high number of DDoS attacks that originate from Russia.

Poland is experiencing an increase in DDoS attacks originating from Russia, according to a spokesperson for the Cyber Defence Army of Poland. 

DDoS attacks are a form of cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic in order to block them from accessing online services. 

Some websites, such as the Railway Transport Office in Poland, are experiencing increased attacks that experts have geographically traced to Russia.

Euronews correspondent Magdalena Chodownik investigates.

Poland Russia cyber security Cyber attacks