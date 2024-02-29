By Euronews with AP

Priests from Toledo were chastised for a comment made earlier this month about praying for Pope Francis "so that he can go to heaven as soon as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves of Toledo rebuked comments made by Spanish-speaking priests on a weekly internet program about praying for Pope Francis to die "as soon as possible".

The priests concerned made the remarks earlier this month in an episode of a YouTube program called "The Sacristy of the Vendée: A counter-revolutionary priestly gathering".

One of them opened the episode by saying: "I also pray a lot for the Pope, so that he can go to heaven as soon as possible."

As the conversation progressed, another priest later expressed support for the other's statement – and the six Spanish-speaking priests invited to the show, all from different countries, laughed over the comment.

Pope Francis, 87, has had several health issues in recent months, and is currently hospitalised with the flu in Rome.

The Spanish bishop blasted the priests for their statement this week, posting a statement on the archdiocese website Wednesday saying he rejected the comments and warning of possible "corrective measures" – though without specifying what those might be.

The statement also said that the archbishopric is not responsible for or represented by the statements made by the priests in the Internet program.

Chavez expressed his "profound rejection of any manifestation of disaffection towards the person and ministry of the Holy Father", adding that the priests have been told to seek forgiveness.

The men involved have since apologised for the comments.

The Sacristy of the Vendée group also offered their apologies. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, they wrote: "We are sorry for the unfortunate comment, said in a humorous tone, about ‘praying for the Pope to go to Heaven as soon as possible.

"It is a comment in bad taste and, although it does not express wishes for the death of the Pope, as some media have maliciously spread, [...] we understand that it can be understood that way."