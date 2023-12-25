By AP

Pope Francis reiterated his call for peace while leading the traditional Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Peter's Basilica, attended by approximately 6,500 people on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message during the Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican, Pope Francis cautioned against the pursuit of worldly power, fame and glory, emphasizing a focus on success, results, numbers, and figures.

He also said, "Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world."

Following the conclusion of the Mass, the Pope, accompanied by children representing various parts of the world, left St. Peter's Basilica in a wheelchair with a life-sized statue of Baby Jesus on his lap.

In the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, despite the cancellation of nearly all Christmas festivities by authorities, scouts paraded the streets with Palestinian flags in solidarity with the civilians of the Gaza Strip.

Faithful gathered at the Church of the Nativity on Sunday for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. Some mourned, some lobbied for an end to the war, whilst others found comfort in the Christmas message of hope.

The usually vibrant biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on Sunday, with Christmas Eve celebrations called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity compound Nasser Nasser/AP

Manger Square lacked festive lights and a Christmas tree and the usual influx of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching bands was absent.

In the Czech Republic, musicians played at Prague's main railway station on Saturday receiving a thunderous ovation from the audience.

In the context of the tragic shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague, the orchestra included Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Lacrimosa and the song Prayer for Martha.

Participants observed a minute of silence in honour of the 14 victims of the attack.

Whilst in Greece hundreds of Athenians and tourists gathered in front of Athens City Hall to write their Christmas wishes on paper lanterns and release them into the sky.

"We wish everyone good health, love, happiness, and optimism for the future — that is the most important," said Athens resident Iason Botsis.

"Peace. Peace and friendship. And space for people. For good people," said Galina from Ukraine.