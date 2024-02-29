EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Judge orders Trump off Illinois primary ballot but puts ruling on hold

Former US President Donald Trump.
Former US President Donald Trump. Copyright AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The lawsuit is one of dozens seeking to bar Trump from the ballot over his involvement in the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Illinois judge has ruled that Donald Trump's name must be taken off the ballot for the state's primary on the 19th March. 

However, the judge also placed her order on hold until Friday to allow an appeal.

Cook County Judge Tracie Porter issued her decision after a group of voters sued the Illinois election board's earlier decision that there were no grounds to remove Trump from the ballot.

The five voters argued the former president is ineligible to hold office due to his involvement in the 6 January 2021 attack, in which a horde of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

The case is one of dozens of lawsuits filed to remove Trump from the ballot, arguing he is ineligible due to a rarely used clause in the 14th Amendment prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. 

In her 38-page ruling, Judge Porter said the petition by the group of voters should have been granted, calling the Election Board's decision “clearly erroneous”.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

A Trump win would see Africa (and the world) spiral into climate hell

Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating Haley in her home state and closing in on GOP nomination

Judge orders Trump to pay $355 million for lying about his wealth in staggering civil fraud ruling

Donald Trump USA Elections US politics Republican primaries 2024