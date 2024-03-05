Trump wins North Dakota contest ahead of Super Tuesday

By Euronews with AP

The former US President has bolstered his already strong position ahead of a crucial date in the primary calendar.

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday.

The former president finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, coming in ahead of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who notched her first victory of the campaign on Sunday in the District of Columbia primary.

While Trump and President Joe Biden both face challengers, both are dominating their races and are on track to winning their nominations.

The White House hopefuls now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one territory will vote in contests that amount to the single biggest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary.

US President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party is holding a presidential primary almost entirely by mail, with mail-in voting from 20 February to 30 March, and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. Biden, Representative Dean Phillips and six others are on the ballot.

North Dakota has long been a safe Republican state at the presidential level. Trump won it in the general elections of 2016 and 2020, winning about 63% and 65% of the vote.

It is also the only state without voter registration. Republican caucus voters were encouraged to be paying party members, but those who wouldn’t pay $50 for annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party.

In 2016, it was the North Dakota delegation to the Republican National Convention who helped Trump secure the number needed for the presidential nomination.