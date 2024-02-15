By Euronews with AP

Some 22 people were hit by gunfire and one person was killed in Kansas on Wednesday.

One person has died and 22 people were wounded in a shooting at the end of a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said.

Terrified fans ran for cover in Missouri on Wednesday as yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence.

One of those victims — a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ — was killed.

Eight children were among the 22 people hit by gunfire - all are expected to recover.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people had been arrested following the shooting.

She said fans may have been involved in tackling a suspect but could not immediately confirm that. Social media footage shows two people chasing and tackling a person, holding them down until two police officers arrive.

Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.” Graves said.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people who were detained or about a possible motive for the shootings.

Graves said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind.

“All of that is being actively investigated,” she said.

Social media users posted shocking videos of police running through a crowded scene as people hurriedly scrambled for cover and fled. One video showed someone apparently performing chest compressions on a shooting victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby. People screamed in the background.

Radio station KKFI said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed in the shooting.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI said in a statement.

It is the latest sports celebration in the US to end in gun violence, following a shooting that injured several people last year in downtown Denver after the Nuggets' NBA championship. Gunfire blighted Texas Rangers' World Series championship parade last year.