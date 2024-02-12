By Shona Murray with Euronews

Death and destruction have marred Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainians are facing the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of their country.

Civilian casualties are around 30,000, according to the UN, although the true figure is likely much higher.

Meanwhile, the scale of deaths in the army is unknown and a tightly held secret, with estimates ranging between 25 -70,000.

For every death there’s a human story, leaving family and friends bereft.

Euronews correspondent Shona Murray travelled to Ukraine as the country prepares to mark the second anniversary of Russia's grinding invasion on 24 February.

