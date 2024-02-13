EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Russian forces may have assembled 30 km barrier in Donetsk region

FILE - Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
FILE - Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Copyright LIBKOS/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Sasha Vakulina with Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Russian forces have recently made marginal territorial gains in the area and could have assembled the so-called "tsar train" for multiple purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian forces appear to have constructed a 30-kilometre-long barrier dubbed the “tsar train” in occupied Donetsk region, possibly to serve as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says satellite imagery shows that Russian forces constructed a long line of train cars stretching from occupied Olenivka to Volnovakha over the past nine months.

A Ukrainian open-source intelligence interactive online map reported that Russian forces have assembled more than 2,100 freight cars into a 30-kilometre-long train and that they intend to use it as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.

Russian forces have recently made marginal territorial gains in this area and could have assembled the train for other purposes as well.

Watch our full video report above for more information.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

SpaceX denies selling Starlink terminals to Russian army

'War in Ukraine is like WWI but with drones,' says foreign fighter

Ukrainians face second anniversary of Russian invasion amid death and destruction

Moscow Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine