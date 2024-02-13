By Sasha Vakulina with Euronews

Russian forces have recently made marginal territorial gains in the area and could have assembled the so-called "tsar train" for multiple purposes.

Russian forces appear to have constructed a 30-kilometre-long barrier dubbed the “tsar train” in occupied Donetsk region, possibly to serve as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says satellite imagery shows that Russian forces constructed a long line of train cars stretching from occupied Olenivka to Volnovakha over the past nine months.

A Ukrainian open-source intelligence interactive online map reported that Russian forces have assembled more than 2,100 freight cars into a 30-kilometre-long train and that they intend to use it as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.

