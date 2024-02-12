Heaving flooding blocks streets in Dubai

By Euronews with AP

The Emirati National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather warning for many cities in the UAE.

Heavy rains caused flooding and blocked streets in some areas of Dubai on Monday.

Cars were trapped in standing water as drainage systems were unable to cope with the downpour.

The Emirati National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather warning for many cities in the UAE, valid until noon on Tuesday.

Dubai Police used mobile phones to send safety alerts, urging residents to stay away from beaches and valleys and to exercise caution while driving.

In response to the weather, government ministries implemented safety measures, including encouraging schools and businesses to switch to remote learning and work.

