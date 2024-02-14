EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Four people killed in deadly Oman floods, including three children

Flood in Oman
Flood in Oman Copyright Euronews
By Zoltan Siposhegyi
A lack of flood-ready infrastructure means the usually dry country is highly vulnerable in the face of unexpected downpours.

The Sultanate of Oman has been submerged by floodwaters, following torrential rains that lashed the country earlier this week.

The Omani Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority reported the deaths of four people, including three children on Tuesday, as the country grappled with flashfloods triggered by Monday's heavy rain.

The search and rescue teams managed to recover the bodies of the three children who were swept away into the Wadi Bani Ghafir stream in Rustaq.

The CDAA added that they had successfully rescued at least 100 people who were trapped by the rising waters. Officials said that 108 people were rescued from Yanqul, while one person was rescued from Buraimi and another from Muscat.

Rivers flooded main roads, cutting off dozens of villages from the outside world.

A Euronews Hungary correspondent, Zoltan Siposhegyi, was among motorists trapped in the surging water near the former historic capital Nizwa.

After being forced to exit their vehicles, Omani police guided them out of the disaster zone.

In harm's way

On Monday, the Omani government ordered private, government and international schools to be closed on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

Local authorities advised people not to leave their homes.

Although the storm had passed by mid-week, water was still flooding the capital's famous Mutrah Souq on Wednesday.

Oman has few drainage channels and stormwater infrastructure, leaving the country vulnerable to climate change-induced storms.

Due to the arid nature of the region, even minor rainfall accumulations can quickly result in episodes of flash flooding.

