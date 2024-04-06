11,000 people evacuated due to imminent risk of flooding in Russia

By Euronews with AP

Some 11,000 people have had to be evacuated after a dam broke in the city of Orsk, Russia which has a population of 190,000, on the border with Kazakhstan.

Riverside communities in Russia's Ural mountains have been forced to evacuate after rising waters flooded entire villages, and ultimately led to a dam bursting in the city of Orsk. The city is close to the border with Kazakhstan.

According to local authorities, more than 4,000 buildings are at risk. Sirens sounded, police and firefighters went house to house to warn more than 10,000 citizens of the need to leave immediately.

A string of regional provinces in the area have been suffering flooding issues in recent days.