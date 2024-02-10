Dutch universities plan to limit amount of international students

By Euronews with AP

The country is a very popular study destination for foreigners, with numbers tripling in the last decade.

Fourteen Dutch universities are working on a programme to significantly reduce the number of foreign students in order to favour locals.

Many universities work nearly exclusively in English, with their focus on the international labour market.

The Netherlands is very popular among students from around the world, with numbers having tripled in the last decade.

Nearly one-third of foreigners choose to live and work in the Netherlands after getting their diplomas.

However, this can leave few places for young Dutch people, who can have trouble both finding a place to study or a job after their education.

The move has sparked a backlash in the Netherlands.

Foreign students bring significant revenue to the country, with each individual spending tens of thousands of euros annually.

The plan is still under discussion and, if implemented, will take effect no earlier than 2025-26.