By Euronews

He is the only surviving member of the Islamic State-aligned cell that killed 130 people in the French capital in 2015.

The last surving member of the terror cell who massacred scores of people in Paris in 2015 has been moved from custody in Belgium back to France, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Salah Abdeslam was one of several men who killed 130 people in the French capital in November 2015, an event that remains the worst terror attack in the country's history.

Found guilty in Belgium last year of planning a set of subsequent attacks in Brussels intended to take place in 2016, his transfer back to continue serving out his French prison sentence had previously been blocked by an appeals court on human rights grounds.

Last October, his lawyers had obtained permission from the Belgian courts for him to serve his sentence provisionally in Belgium, close to his family. A hearing was due to be held on this issue on 12 February, as the French government had objected to this decision.

Abdeslam's lawyer, Delphine Paci, said she was stunned by what she saw as a violation of a court order. "My client had 30 seconds this morning to gather his belongings," she said.