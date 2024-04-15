EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

French right-wing candidate opposes EU Migration Pact

Migrants stand in front of the Paris City Hall, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. French police has removed about 50 migrants, including families with young children
Migrants stand in front of the Paris City Hall, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. French police has removed about 50 migrants, including families with young children Copyright Nicolas Garriga/AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

At the French border city of Menton, Bellamy said he opposes the EU Migration Pact because he has been witnessing the migration crisis in his country first-hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French right-wing candidate Francois-Xavier Bellamy voiced his opposition to the recently-approved European Migration Pact less than two months before the EU elections

“We are opposed to the majority of this asylum and migration pact, because we are here at a border where we can see the helplessness of our countries when it comes to the migration crisis," the member of the centre-right European People's Party said on Friday. "The asylum and migration pact does not allow us to provide a solution to better protect our borders.”

Bellamy announced his stance in the French city of Menton, which borders Italy. The city has become a flashpoint of the migration debate which has sparked multiple diplomatic rows between both countries.

Bellamy aims to meet with French border police and reaffirm his party’s opposition to the EU Migration Pact. The pact aims to speed up the asylum process and simplify the return of irregular migrants to their home countries. It will require member states to share responsibility for asylum seekers, either by taking in more migrants or by providing extra funding.

In the meantime, activists that work toward the protection of migrants have said the recently-approved pact will be detrimental. 

"It's going to make their passage and their lives a lot harder. You can't stop a flow of desperate people like that. One way or another, they’ll either find a way through or die trying," Gibi Bonnet, member of the NGO Roya Citoyenne, said. 

According to French local authorities, 44,000 arrests were made in 2023 at this border crossing.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Brussels, my love? The new migration pact has few fans

EU countries not enforcing migration pact could face legal action, says Johansson

European Parliament narrowly endorses EU migration reform, moving it closer to the finish line

France Italy asylum Immigration European elections 2024