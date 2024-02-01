EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Angry farmers invade the streets of Brussels as EU leaders meet over Ukraine

Farmers burn straw and tyres during a protest outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1,
Farmers burn straw and tyres during a protest outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, Copyright Thomas Padilla/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Farmers are intensifying their pressure on EU leaders gathered in Brussels today, marking the latest escalation in a Europe-wide campaign that has caused disruptions in several countries.

Belgian farmers took a prominent stance by blocking the city center with their tractors, and their counterparts from Italy and other EU member states swiftly joined the demonstration. 

This cross-border solidarity underscores the widespread frustration among European farmers, who are are fuelled by anger over low incomes, rising costs, and regulations associated with EU environmental policies.

Anti riot police officers stand guard in a closed security area outside the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summitThomas Padilla/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

The ongoing EU summit, initially intended to focus on aid for Ukraine, has been overshadowed by the farmers' protests. While the demonstrators are aiming to compel EU leaders to address their concerns.

The EU offered to shield farmers from cheap Ukrainian imports and proposed a delay in the implementation of new ecological measures. However, these concessions have not been sufficient to appease the protesters who are demanding further relief.

Finding a balance between supporting farmers and adhering to environmental goals poses a significant challenge for EU leaders.

