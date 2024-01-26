By Euronews

South Africa, which brought the case against Israel, had asked for the court to order the Israeli Defence Forces to halt their operation.

The United Nations' top court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave.

The International Criminal Court also decided not to throw out genocide charges against Israel as part of a preliminary decision in a case that goes to the core of one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

In the highly anticipated decision made by a panel of 17 judges, the ICJ decided not to throw out the case. The reading of the ruling is ongoing.

“The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” Joan E. Donoghue, the court’s president, said.

