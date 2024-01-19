EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Snow across Northern Europe causes serious disruption

A paraglider takes off from the snow-covered Mont Ventoux, southeastern France, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
A paraglider takes off from the snow-covered Mont Ventoux, southeastern France, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews with AP
Much of Northern Europe has been covered by a blanket of snow - causing significant disturbance.

Europe has been hit by more bad weather. 

Covered in 4cm of snow, Paris and surrounding areas issued an "orange" alert on Thursday due to heavy snowfall and serious problems for traffic. 

Orange alerts mean weather has a significant impact on people, property and activity in an area.

This orange status was later lifted, but most of France- except the Mediterranean coastline - remains under "yellow" warnings for snow and ice. 

Some parts of France had up to 15cm of snow. Météo France placed 25 French departments across northern and central France on orange alert for snow and ice on Thursday.

In southeast Belgium, motorists experienced trouble too. 

Roads in Wallonia were under "code red" due to heavy snowfall and unoptimistic forecasts. In several areas of the region, snow is 11cm thick - making it the heaviest snowfall in 11 years.

In Norway, where snowfall is far more frequent, people enjoyed themselves. 

Members of the national men's Beach Volleyball team, Olympic champions of Tokyo 2020, staged a training session in deep snow.

