EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital after planned surgery

Katherine, Princess of Wales
Katherine, Princess of Wales Copyright Geoff Pugh/AP
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Kensington palace says she will remain at the London Clinic for up to two weeks following her planned abdominal surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK's future queen is taking a break from her public duties to recover from a planned surgical procedure. In a statement, Kensington Palace announced she had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday and was expected to return to full service after Easter.

The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said. 

She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.''

The palace added that Princess Kate wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.

After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales have solidified their position as being among the most popular members of the royal family.

King Charles to be treated for prostate condition

Moments after news of Kate's hospitalisation was released, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate. The palace said that the king’s condition was benign.

The palace said that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

Share this articleComments

You might also like

What is the (shocking) price tag for King Charles III’s official portrait for UK public buildings?

Frederik X proclaimed new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates

Princess Leonor, Spain's future Queen, turns 18: Her life in pictures

Monarchy royal family hospital London King Charles III