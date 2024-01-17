Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital after planned surgery

By Euronews with AP

Kensington palace says she will remain at the London Clinic for up to two weeks following her planned abdominal surgery.

The UK's future queen is taking a break from her public duties to recover from a planned surgical procedure. In a statement, Kensington Palace announced she had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday and was expected to return to full service after Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.''

The palace added that Princess Kate wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.

After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales have solidified their position as being among the most popular members of the royal family.

King Charles to be treated for prostate condition

Moments after news of Kate's hospitalisation was released, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate. The palace said that the king’s condition was benign.

The palace said that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”