100 days of Israel-Hamas war: the conflict by numbers

By Euronews with AP

The war, which began on 7 October 2023, has now reached its 100th day and seen thousands of deaths, millions of displacements and countless buildings destroyed.

Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.

The fighting erupted on 7 October when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in more than half of Gaza's hospitals and caused widespread hunger, UN monitors say.

The Israeli military says it has now scaled back operations in the hard-hit north. In the south, though, where it says Hamas' leaders are hiding, it presses forward at full strength.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Israel have engaged in cross-border skirmishes nearly every day since the war began.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.

Israeli soldiers walk past houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel in October Ariel Schalit/The AP/File

Total deaths

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,843

Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200

Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347

Civilian deaths

Civilians killed in Gaza: The civilian toll of the war is unknown, with women and minors making up an estimated two-thirds of those killed

Number of civilians killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 790

UN staff killed in Gaza: 148

Health workers killed in Gaza: at least 337

Journalists killed in Gaza: 82

Soldier / militant deaths

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on 7 October: 314

Number of militants killed by Israel: Over 8,000

Number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 187

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front: 9

Number of Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or “accidents” in Gaza and the north: 29

Destruction / humanitarian situation in Gaza

Percentage of Gaza’s buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%

Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15 out of 36

Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 - 26% of the population

Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: over 69%

Mosques damaged: 142

Churches damaged: 3

Ambulances damaged: 121

Students out of school: 625,000 - 100% of students

Injuries

Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005

Palestinians injured in West Bank: more than 4,000

Total Israeli injuries: 12,415

Israeli soldiers injured in ground offensive: 1,085

Israeli soldiers injured since 7 October: 2,496

Displacement

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million - 85% of Gaza’s population

Number of Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities: 249,263 - 2.6% of the population

Hostages / prisoners

Hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October: around 250

Hostages released: 121

Hostages taken on 7 October who remain in the strip: 132

Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity: 33

Palestinian prisoners released during week long pause in fighting: 240