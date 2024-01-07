People trapped in Slovenia cave after heavy rainfall

By Euronews with AP

A Slovenian family of three along with two guides have been stuck in the Krizna Jama cave since Saturday.

Five people are trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia due to high water levels caused by heavy rainfall, authorities said on Sunday.

The group - a Slovenian family group of three adults and two guides - have been stuck in the Krizna Jama cave since Saturday when water levels rose inside, blocking the way out.

Slovenian rescue teams said divers have reached the group and moved them to a safe spot set aside for such emergencies.

Rescuers have set up a heated shelter where the group will have to wait for water levels to drop.

All five people are fine, said Igor Benko, the head of Slovenia's Speleological Association.

The group entered early on Saturday for a tour of the 8-kilometre (5-mile) cave system with its chain of underground lakes. Visitors are allowed in only as part of guided tours.

The cave system can only be accessed by a boat along the Bloscica River that runs through it, according to the official STA news agency.

Benko told STA that subterranean water levels are expected to start falling soon but that it might take a few days for the passage to be safe again.

Currently, 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from all over Slovenia are involved in the rescue operation, assisted by 11 firefighters and members of the civil protection force, authorities said.

Krizna Jama is the fourth biggest known underground ecosystem in the world in terms of biodiversity, detailed the STA.