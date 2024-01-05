Japan earthquake: survivors found under the rubble, many still missing

By Clara Preve with AP

Survivors were found in their homes on Friday after an earthquake destroyed their homes on New Year's Day, as the death toll grows to at least 94 people and dozens remain missing.

Victims have been found under the remains of their homes in Japan five days after a series of earthquakes shook the country's west coast.

Firefighters from Osaka rescued an 80-year-old woman from the ruins of her two-floor home in Wajima of Friday. She had been trapped for more than 72 hours.

Rescuers also found an elderly man in his 80s on Wednesday from the rubble of a building in Suzu. The man had been trapped for 44 hours.

The United States announced Friday a $100,000 (about €92,000) aid package to Japan, which includes blankets, water, and medical supplies.

"The United States stands unwaveringly with our friend and ally, Japan," the government said in a statement published in their website.

Authorities are racing against the clock to find survivors of Monday's earthquake that killed at least 94 people, by the latest count. More than 220 people are still unaccounted for.