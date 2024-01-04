By Euronews with AP

Rescuers in the Noto peninsula of Japan - where a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit on New Year's Day - are racing against time in their search for survivors, as a critical three-day survival window has now closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of rescuers are desperately searching through the rubble from Monday's earthquake that killed at least 84 people in Japan, hoping to save as many as possible despite the passing of the 72-hour survival window.

Speaking at a news conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "We must continue putting all of our efforts into rescuing people, even beyond 72 hours after the disaster."

Of the 84 people killed on Monday, Ishikawa officials said 48 of those who died were in the city of Wajima and 23 were in Suzu.

The 11 others reported where in five neighboring towns. More than 330 people have been injured, with at least 25 seriously.

So far 156 people have been rescued, but Ishikawa officials say at least 179 others remain unaccounted for.

The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami remains unclear, as resucers are struggling to reach around 30 villages in the northernmost past of the peninsula. Many of the roads are cutting routes to the affected areas, which has also hindered aid efforts.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has instructed ministries and agencies to put utmost priority on saving lives.

About 30-thousand households in Ishikawa Prefecture were without power as of 5am on Thursday.

Some 110-thousand households in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata are still without water.

There have been nearly 600 tremors as of Thursday morning in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture and places along the Sea of Japan coast.

Rain is falling in some of the affected areas, including the Hokuriku region and Niigata prefecture. Weather officials are warning that the rainfall could raise the risks of further landslides, and are calling on people to be vigilant.