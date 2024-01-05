Athlete Oscar Pistorius released from prison, say authorities

By Euronews

Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said Friday.

He is now at home.

The department gave no more details of Pistorius’ release, which was announced around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner was released from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the South African capital, Pretoria, in the early hours.

Our journalists are currently working on this story and will update it as more information becomes available.