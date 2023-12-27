By Euronews

In a war with no end in sight, it is still possible to bring Christmas joy to the Ukrainian front line.

The KropHub public centre in Kropyvnytskyi collected gifts for Kyiv's soldiers, including essential goods, tactical equipment, and more in a bid to boost morale.

"We have stopped counting these trips and their number because every trip for us, let's say, is done with the heart. And with each trip we give a piece of our soul and warmth to those who protect us at the front line," says Inna Kolpak, co-founder of KropHub.

