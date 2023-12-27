By Euronews with AP, AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Marinka capture 'not significant' - ISW

A US-based think-tank has questioned the importance of the recent capture of Marinka by Russian forces.

Moscow claimed to have seized the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region from Ukrainian forces on Monday.

However, the Insitute for the Study of War (ISW) said the "likely capture... represents a limited Russian tactical gain."

It added that the development "does not portend any operationally significant advance unless Russian forces have dramatically improved their ability to conduct rapid mechanized forward movement, which they show no signs of having done."

On Monday, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the city was effectively destroyed due to heavy fighting.

He acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Marinka, but claimed that Ukrainian forces were still operating in Marinka's northern outskirts.

Russian missiles hit train station in Ukraine

At least one person was killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a Russian bombardment hit a train station in Kherson, south Ukraine.

Kyiv's interior minister said civilians were preparing to evacuate when the Russian attack took place.

"Kherson, in the evening, about 140 civilians are waiting at the station for the departure of the evacuation train. That's when the enemy started a massive bombardment of the city," Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

One policeman was killed and two civilians and two policemen were injured by shrapnel, he said.

Zelenskyy congratulates troops on Crimea attack

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said its air force had destroyed a warship - the Novocherkassk landing ship - in the Crimean port of Theodosia.

In his night address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "special thanks to our Air Forces – good work on the invaders in Crimea".

Russia confirmed on Tuesday that one of its ships had been damaged in an attack by Kyiv in annexed Crimea.

The Ukrainian army assures to have "destroyed" this ship, which according to it was carrying Iranian-made Shahed drones, frequently used by Moscow in the conflict.

The attack also left one dead and two injured and damaged six buildings, according to the governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov.