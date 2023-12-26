By AP

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had guaranteed that Russian "assault units" had "completely liberated" this strategic city.

Russia claimed a battlefield advance in Ukraine on Monday when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces had taken control of Mariinka, a now-deserted strategic town about 20 kilometres west of Donetsk - the largest city in Russian-held territory.

Russian State TV showed destroyed buildings and Russian soldiers in what their correspondent said were the outskirts of Mariinka.

But, Kyiv denies that the town of Mariinka in the Donetsk region is fully under the control of Moscow's forces.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, assured that "the fight for Mariinka" continues.

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a periscope at his position on the frontline with Russian-backed seperatists near the small city of Marinka, Donetsk region, on April 20, 2021. OLEKSII FILIPPOV/AFP or licensors

Meanwhile, a Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.