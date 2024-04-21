By Euronews with AP & EBU

The Ukrainian army announced on Sunday that it hit and damaged the Russian ship ‘Kommunua’ in the city of Sevastopol by the Black Sea. The Moscow-appointed governor of the region also reported attacks and fires in Crimea.

The ‘Kommunua’ was a submarine supply ship which was also used in rescue operations.

The Moscow-appointed governor of the region also reported attacks and fires in Crimea.

Russian ballistic missiles had also been fired at logistics facilities in the Odesa port infrastructure, confirmed the Ukrainian army. Four people were injured.

Following the recent aid package announced by the US House of Representatives, some anticipate Russia will step up its offensive in the immediate future.

The American-based Institute for the Study of War predicts that Russia will attempt to exploit the closing window of Ukrainian material constraints.