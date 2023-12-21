Alexei Navalny's location still unknown after 15 days

By Euronews with AFP

Navalny's team last week announced he had suffered a "serious health incident," saying he had collapsed in the solitary cell he was being held in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been removed from a prison in the Vladimir region near Moscow and taken to an undisclosed location, his Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in an interview on Wednesday.

Yarmysh specified that his team had sent requests to nearly 200 Russian pre-trial detention centres searching for more information on the missing opposition leader but had not been able to find him.

The Kremlin has not answered questions on Navalny’s whereabouts, with Putin's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying his team had “neither the intention nor the ability to track the fate of prisoners.”

Alexei Navalny appears in court from prison via video link, October 2022. AP/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

The opposition leader, who was the victim of a suspected assassination attempt via novichok poisoning in 2020, was being held in Correctional Facility No. 6 in the Vladimir region where he was serving a prison sentence on fraud charges.

He was sentenced to a further 19 years in a “special regime” colony on extremism charges in August. He has contended that the charges against him are political.

Navalny's team last week announced he had suffered a "serious health incident," saying he had collapsed in the solitary cell he was being held in. They said they believed he may have fainted from hunger.