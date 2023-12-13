Qatar 365 looks back on some of the most iconic moments of 2023, from ancient traditions like pearl diving and Sadu weaving to diverse culture with Indonesian theatre and anime geek events, with some of the best food experiences to have in Doha.

As 2023 draws to a close, the Qatar 365 team looks back at some of their favourite moments during the year.

Let's start with unforgettable culinary experiences. Laila Humairah gave a big thumbs up to South Korean barbecue and understood why it is growing in popularity. And Aadel Haleem went on a food tour with local food blogger Rachel Morris.

In 2023, the team explored ancient traditions once popular in Qatar: Laila Humairah met with a Sadu Weaver Master who keeps the craft alive by teaching it to future generations.

Charlotte Dubenskij took the boat out to the coast of the peninsula with one of Qatar's last natural pearl divers and found a jewel of the sea. Aadel spent some time with a Qatari falconer who shared his passion and knowledge with his sons.

Qatar 365 is always full of diverse cultural experiences. The 'Years of Cultures' initiative was held earlier in the year, and Laila was treated to a fantastic Indonesian theatre performance known as Hayati.

Subcultures were also on the menu, as Aadel discovered when he spent time at a unique event called Geekend. The biannual gathering allows gamers, anime lovers and cosplayers to geek out all under one roof.