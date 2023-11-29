Qatar 365 walks you through the Expo 2023 Doha. 80 countries are participating in this six-month-long international horticultural exhibition. With 'Greener Desert, Better Environment' as a theme, participants showcase innovative and sustainable solutions to fight desertification.

In this episode, Qatar 365 visits the Expo 2023 Doha, where 80 countries participate in the six-month-long horticultural exhibition. Although it started more than 50 years ago, it's the first time a country with a desert climate has hosted a global event on this theme.

Expo 2023 Doha takes place at the Al Bidda Park in Doha and spans over 1.7 million square meters. This year's theme is "Green Desert, Better Tomorrow".

Aadel Haleem takes a closer look at some of the latest advancements in agriculture, sustainability and the environment. Our visit begins at the Japanese pavilion, home to Japan's world-famous bonsai trees. Followed by the impressive Italian pavilion, where visitors get to see hydroponic gardens.

Mohammed Ali Al-Khouri, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, tells us how all the countries participating are working together on innovative solutions to address agricultural and environmental challenges worldwide, specifically in desert climates.

Finally, Laila Humairah talks us through the Qatari Pavilion. Being the Horticultural Expo 2023 host country, Qatar has pulled out all the stops and delivered a dazzling display. Visitors learn about the country's biodiversity and heritage while celebrating its commitment to a sustainable future.