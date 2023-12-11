Russia continues assaults along entire front, warns Ukraine

A Ukrainian commander said his country's army was making "necessary decisions" to save lives and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia is continuing to launch attacks along the entire frontline in Ukraine, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday.

"The operational situation in the east remains difficult," he wrote on Telegram. "The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations along the entire front."

Syrskyi said he and other commanders on the eastern frontline had "thoroughly analysed the situation and considered options for further actions."

"We jointly made the necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the stability of our defence, preserve the lives of our soldiers, and use ammunition rationally," he wrote on Telegram.

On Sunday, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, leading Ukrainian forces on the front line between Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia, said Moscow's troops were conducting fewer attacks in the southeast, though their air attacks were intensifying.

He claimed Ukraine's army was holding the line in Avdiivka, with Russian forces relentlessly assaulting the northern Donetsk city since the beginning of autumn.

The commander's comment comes at a difficult time for Ukraine, with its summer counteroffensive widely seen as having failed.

Winter weather conditions have made it more difficult to advance on the battlefield while having a grizzly impact on soldiers and civilians.

Russia fired eight ballistic missiles at Kyiv early on Monday, all of which were shot down, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

The attack left one person injured by shrapnel and three more suffered severe stress reactions, officials said.

Earlier in December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei claimed his country's army was "advancing in all directions" in Ukraine.

He added that Kyiv's combat abilities were "significantly reduced" after their counteroffensive.

Euronews could not verify these claims.