Europe's diplomatic drive continues as PM's push for earliest possible truce in Gaza

The Spanish and Belgian prime ministers and the UK foreign minister will hold separate meetings with leaders on both sides during their visits.

The Spanish and Belgian prime ministers are calling for the earliest possible start to a truce in Gaza during a visit to the region.

In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Pedro Sanchez and Alexander de Croo also stressed that while Israel has a right to defend itself, the country must comply with international law in its response to the Hamas attacks, otherwise, there is a risk of deaths among the population.

At the beginning of the meeting with Herzog, Sánchez stressed that Spain knows that Israel is suffering and shares its pain at the Hamas attacks, which it condemns, and demanded that all the hostages be released.

He said that the best solution to the conflict was the coexistence of two states, Israel and Palestine.

"It is the best way to defeat terrorism and to guarantee security in Israel," he added, before insisting on his proposal to convene a peace conference in a few months' time to advance the two-state solution.

The Israeli president said Israel needed to be assured that Hamas would abide by the terms of the agreement.

He said steps would then be taken to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by introducing field hospitals, food, and medicine and making north-south humanitarian corridors safe.

The Prime Minister's visit is part of a tour that also includes Palestine and Egypt, and will include a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, and a visit to a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on 7 October.

Also visiting the site is UK foreign minister David Cameron, who also appealed for the truce to be implemented as soon as possible.

"Today is also a day where we hope to see this humanitarian pause. I think that`s important because it`s an opportunity to get hostages out and to get aid in," said Mr Cameron.

"I hope and would urge everyone who`s involved in that agreement to make sure that it happens."

Cameron and the Spanish and Belgian prime ministers will hold separate meetings with leaders on both sides during their visits, as part of an ongoing diplomatic drive from Europe.