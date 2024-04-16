EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Israel demands new Iran sanctions after weekend missile and drone attack

FILE - Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Israel has urged 32 countries to slap sanctions on Iran's already ailing economy.

The Israeli government is mounting an international "diplomatic offensive" demanding the world sanctions Iran, following Tehran's weekend strikes. 

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli targets on Saturday, but Israeli, US and UK defence systems and warplanes intercepted the vast majority. 

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran, raising fears of a new escalation that could push the Middle East ever-closer to war.

Follow the latest developments below.

