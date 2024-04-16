By Euronews

Israel has urged 32 countries to slap sanctions on Iran's already ailing economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli government is mounting an international "diplomatic offensive" demanding the world sanctions Iran, following Tehran's weekend strikes.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli targets on Saturday, but Israeli, US and UK defence systems and warplanes intercepted the vast majority.

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran, raising fears of a new escalation that could push the Middle East ever-closer to war.

Follow the latest developments below.