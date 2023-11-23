By Greta Ruffino

The Swiss federal government has also allocated €93.36 million in humanitarian aid for the region at the beginning of November.

The Swiss government says it will pass a new law by the end of February to ban any “Hamas activities" or "support" for the Palestinian group.

The Swiss Federal Council recently designated Hamas as a "terrorist organisation" and considers this new policy as the “most appropriate response” to the events that have been unfolding in the Middle East since Hamas fighters launched a deadly cross-border raid from inside Gaza to Southern Israel on 7 October.

Switzerland will terminate contracts with three Palestinian NGOs found to have “instances of non-compliance” while maintaining contractual relationships with eight other NGOs.

The government has called for “respect for international humanitarian law and in particular the protection of civilians” stressing the need for humanitarian pauses "to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access".

The Federal Council expressed "deep sorrow for the thousands of civilians who have lost their lives", and recognised Israel's right to its "own defence and security".