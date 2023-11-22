By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the war in Ukraine as Moscow tries to downplay its inability to repel Kyiv’s forces on the Dnipro river.

The Russian Ministry of Defence is struggling to subdue the country's concerns about Ukrainian operations in the east bank of the Kherson region.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russian forces prevented all Ukrainian attempts to conduct successful “amphibious operations in the Kherson direction."

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Shoigu’s statement is likely an attempt to downplay some Russian mil bloggers concerns over Russia’s inability to decisively repel Ukrainian attacks on the east bank of the Dnipro River but is unlikely to calm the ever-growing complaints in the Russian information space."

